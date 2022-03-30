WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will join Williamson County leaders Wednesday to discuss the preliminary damage assessment process for those affected by last week’s tornado.

FEMA will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Taylor to discuss the damage in Williamson County and how a partnership with the county and Texas Department of Emergency Management will help people rebuild.

According to the City of Round Rock, the tornado caused more than $32 million in damage to 680 homes in its area. Of the 680 homes, city data shows that 13 were “destroyed” and 93 sustained “major damage.” The neighborhoods impacted included Kensington, Windy Terrace, Greenlawn Place, Windy Park, Turtle Creek, South Creek, Concord at Brushy Creek, Forest Grove and Forest Bluff.

One family on Oxford Boulevard told KXAN Wednesday that it could be up to a year until they get back in their home. While they appreciate food and water donations, they say financial assistance is what they need to start rebuilding now, as many of the homes in their neighborhood are unlivable.

Homes across Williamson County have either a red, yellow or green tag posted on the front door. Officials say these tags show homeowners and first responders the level of safety and damage sustained.

We will stream the FEMA press conference live on KXAN.com.