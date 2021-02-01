‘Fear the Walking Dead’ filming will cause road closure Tuesday in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Look out for zombies in Round Rock on Tuesday.

Chisholm Trail Road between Old Settlers Boulevard and U.S. Highway 79 will be closed Tuesday for filming of AMC’s hit show “Fear the Walking Dead.”

A detour map provided by the City of Round Rock for people to navigate around “Fear the Walking Dead” filming Tuesday

Production crews for the show have previously shot scenes in the area. In October, crews used Richard Moya Park to film and in 2019 they were out in Del Valle at Southeast Metropolitan Park and in Manor.

After crews finished filming in Manor, however, Travis County sent a production company a bill for $74,000 after damaged sidewalks, dirty curbs and debris near East Metro Park were discovered.

The show used Dell Diamond in Round Rock to film scenes during its fourth season in 2017. A midseason finale to the show’s sixth season aired in November, but the eighth episode of the season is expected to air April 11. It will be a full 16-episode season.