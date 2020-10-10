Family reveals South Congress mural in honor of Javier Ambler

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time since Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody was indicted for felony tampering with evidence, the family of Javier Ambler is speaking up.

Saturday, Ambler’s family revealed a South Congress mural in honor of him. Ambler’s death while in sheriff deputies’ custody lies at the center of that indictment.

“I can literally see his soul through this picture. Just looking at the eyes, it looks just like my brother,” said his sister, Kimberly Jones.

The mural reads never forgotten, with his birthdate. This week would have been Javier Ambler’s 42nd birthday.

The death of Ambler, happened back in March 2019, when WCSO deputies pursued Ambler on a chase after he reportedly failed to dim his headlights for oncoming traffic.

The chase led all the way into Austin at around 1:30 a.m, and it was all taped on “Live P.D.”

“I thought to myself, this is a good start,” said Jones. “We have a lot of work to do, but you have to start somewhere.”

Sheriff Robert Chody’s mug shot.

That’s Jones’ response to Sheriff Chody’s third-degree felony indictment.

“He came in his suit and he’s smiling. To me that just showed what he thought about my brother. He didn’t take his life serious; he doesn’t take our family serious. He doesn’t take our grief serious,” said Jones.

The Ambler family says justice for them is bigger than jail time, and this is a start for them.

On South Congress is where you can find the Ambler mural, next to Mr. Rogers.