Family meal kits for sale at Dell Diamond

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Express and RS3 Strategic Hospitality are offering meal kits to help families put some home-cooked meals on the table during social distancing demands.

Each family meal kit will include several grocery staples plus five full meals with four to five servings in each meal as well as cooking/reheating instructions from the executive chefs at Dell Diamond.

The Bullpen Bar is also open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and will deliver straight to your car via curbside pickup in the East Lot of Dell Diamond, or delivery through Uber Eats.

Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 2 and can be picked up between 2-7 p.m. on Monday, April 6 in the East Lot of Dell Diamond. Each family meal kit is $162.36 (tax included) and the Express are accepting payment through PayPal via RRExpress.com. Alcohol is also available as an optional add-on.

Along with the meal servings, the kit comes with general grocery needs such as paper towels, a gallon of milk, bread and a carton of eggs.

Menu Options