Family: Hutto teen still on life support following shooting

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — On Dec. 12, 2021, Vanessa Monreal said she got a call from police that her 15-year-old daughter, Faith, had been shot in the head. Faith was at a friend’s house.

“And the last thing she said was ‘bye Mom, bye Dad.’ And we didn’t hear from her until the police officers called us Sunday,” Monreal said.

No arrests have been made. Police haven’t released any details about what happened inside the home that night or where the teens got the gun. The Williamson County District Attorney’s Office won’t comment, because the case involves minors.

Faith’s family said she’s an outgoing high school sophomore who’s never been in any trouble and wants to be a veterinarian. She has three younger siblings.

We’ve also reached out to the family of Faith’s friend but have not heard back.

Within days of the Hutto shooting, police in Manor said a teen accidentally shot and killed a 17 year old inside a home on Jamie Drive.

We spoke with a former Travis County prosecutor who’s worked on cases like both of these in the past.

“What I would want to know, first of all, is how did that teenager get ahold of that weapon. Was the weapon something that was at their home or somebody else,” said Kevin Madison. “You could be looking at everything from deadly conduct Class A misdemeanor offense all the way up to at an aggravated assault 22.02 Texas penal code, which is a second-degree felony.”

We checked in with Manor police for an update Friday afternoon but did not hear back. In that case, no charges have been announced yet.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of the Hutto victim.