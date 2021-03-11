Family Hospital Systems, Curative change operations causing confusion at Williamson County vaccine sites

Williamson County used a drive-thru approach Jan. 20 to start administering vaccines at the Kelly Reeves Sports Complex (KXAN/Kaitlyn Karmout)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — People scheduled to receive their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday through Family Hospital Systems said they waited in line for hours.

In Williamson County, both Curative and Family Hospital Systems are operating vaccine hub sites.

“I thought I was going to be in and out of there within 30 minutes,” said one KXAN viewer.

That 30 minutes turned into a 3.5-hour wait at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex for that KXAN viewer. She had a scheduled appointment at noon for her second dose.

“There were hundreds and hundreds of cars lined up in separate lines,” she said.

Her husband was in line for a later appointment on Wednesday.

“By the time he got there for his appointment, there was a person walking around with a cardboard sign saying they were all out of vaccines and to come back another day.”

On Thursday, his second dose took just under 30 minutes.

Family Hospital Systems sent KXAN a statement, saying: “Due to an unexpected large number of unscheduled appointments and patients arriving earlier for their scheduled appointments, FHS needed to close the gates at Kelly Reeves in order for afternoon volunteers to arrive.”

FHS wouldn’t clarify why everyone showed up all at once on the same day. A second dose vaccine recipient said it’s possible patients were double scheduled.

“I got an email on Monday saying, ‘urgent please read, location change,'” said Gena Itschner Flatley.

Flatley said she got her first dose at the Sun City Ballroom in Georgetown but was scheduled for Georgetown High School for her second dose. On Monday she was redirected a third time to Kelly Reeves.

“My understanding from a couple of sources is a different provider is taking over the Georgetown High School location,” said Flatley.

Curative, which got the bulk of Williamson County’s vaccine allotment this week began taking over the Georgetown High School location on Feb. 25.

A number of vaccine patients received their first dose from that site through Family Hospital Systems. Curative said it won’t be administering second doses to original FHS patients, so all of those people would have to go through an FHS location.

Curative will be operating the Georgetown High School site Monday through Thursday.

Curative is also launching the Dell Diamond vaccine hub site on Friday. The company said it plans to administer 2,000 shots that day. It’s currently working off a waitlist provided by Williamson County.