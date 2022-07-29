GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Military veterans of all ages gathered at the Williamson County Annex Friday to learn more about benefits afforded to them following their service in the armed forces.

The event also served as an introduction of sorts to the county’s new director of the Veterans Service office.

Juan Amaya took over as the Director of Veterans Services for Williamson County in May. He said this veterans benefit discussion is just one goal he had hoped to achieve in his new role – bringing agencies that support veterans together in one place so those they serve can better connect.

He hopes the discussion can become a monthly event, further increasing access for the nearly 37,000 veterans in Williamson County.

The office’s reach expanded earlier this month with the opening of its office in Taylor. Amaya said the new office will make sure vets in the sprawling county will have access to the services they need.

“It’s a very big area, right? We want to make sure that our areas are covered for our veterans. We know that travel-wise it’s starting to get a little more expensive now with fuel and everything,” said Amaya.

Visit the Williamson County veterans services website for more information.