Expanded coronavirus testing coming to Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County officials say a new contract with Family Emergency Room will provide better service for those who need to be tested for COVID-19.

On June 30, the Williamson County Commissioners Court signed an agreement to improve service, which includes more testing sites and a scheduling process where people will not have to wait for a call back to get an appointment. The two had originally signed an agreement April 27, which provided two testing locations in Round Rock and Cedar Park.

To start with, Family Emergency Room will schedule appointments only for those who have symptoms, according to a release from the county. The testing will be free to those who do not have health insurance.