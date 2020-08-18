Everything we know about the 3 officers hurt in Cedar Park shootout

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park Interim Police Chief Mike Harmon identified Joseph DeSean Taylor, 26, as the man who allegedly shot three Cedar Park police officers and held three family members hostage in an almost 18-hour standoff spanning Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Throughout the day, Harmon gave updates on not just how to the situation was unfolding in Cedar Park, but also the conditions of the officers who were shot. All three survived their wounds, and two of the three were treated and released while one went into surgery.

Harmon said earlier in the day that officers had responded to Taylor’s home before. Former Cedar Park Police Chief Sean Mannix told KXAN all Cedar Park officers are required to become certified mental health officers. KXAN has requested the training records of each of these officers to find out when they took those courses.

Here’s what we know about the wounded officers:

Officer Jaqueline Quiles

Quiles has been with the department for four years, and she took a bullet in her rib cage area. The area was protected by her vest, Harmon said.

“The vest did its job and stopped the bullet,” Harmon said.

Officer Nik Anderson

Anderson has been with the department for eight years, Harmon said. He was the officer shot in the bicep area and needed surgery to treat his wound. Harmon said Anderson had surgery Monday morning, and will need to spend a couple days in the hospital to recover, but is in good condition otherwise, Harmon said.

“He’s doing well,” Harmon said.

Officer Cris Hester

Hester is the longest tenured officer of the three with 10 years at the department. “By the grace of God,” Harmon said, Hester’s head was grazed by a bullet, and the wound required stitches. Harmon said it was literally across the top of his head that “took his hat off.”

Harmon said he wanted to speak to the officers’ injuries specifically because there was false information being posted on social media that he wanted to clear up.

“That’s why I specifically said any information that’s going to be truthful and factual will come from out department, and our department only,” Harmon said.

There are a couple groups raising money to help offset the officers’ medical costs. The 100 Club of Central Texas activated its critically injured fund for donations, and the Cedar Park Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association created a GoFundMe account. As of 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, the account had raised $2,190 toward its $3,000 goal.