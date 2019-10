HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A five-acre fire that prompted the evacuation of five homes in Hutto just east of SH 130 on Sunday has been contained.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s office said the call about the fire came in around 4:30 p.m. to respond to 341 Wind Mill Ridge.

At first, there were no structures in danger, but around 5:20 p.m. a tweet said evacuations were being conducted because buildings were in danger.

UPDATE: A structures is in danger. Evacuations being conducted. — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) October 6, 2019

The sheriff’s office said just before 7 p.m. that the fire had been contained.