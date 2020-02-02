Evacuations underway at Williamson County apartment complex due to fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is helping to evacuate an apartment complex near SH 45 due to a fire on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office tweeted about the fire at 7711 O’Connor Dr. just off of FM 620 before 5:40 p.m.

At last check, no injuries had been reported. Photos from the scene did show heavy smoke and flames blowing high into the sky.

(Photo: Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody)

O’Connor Dr. is closed near the area. Drivers are asked to avoid it and to expect traffic delays.

Structure fire on Oconner is impacting traffic conditions. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/LqkRVWr5BT — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) February 2, 2020

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this as more information becomes available.