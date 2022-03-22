ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The employee who helped guide customers into a Round Rock Walmart during the chaos of Monday’s tornado outbreak doesn’t want you to think of him has a hero.

“I’m not a hero,” James Watson told KXAN Tuesday. “The real heroes would be the policemen, firemen, EMS and our armed forces.”

Watson — a senior at Success High School — captured video on his phone as the twister closed in on the store’s parking lot near Interstate 35 and State Highway 45, lifting debris into the air and tossing vehicles about.

“I zoomed in, and I was like, ‘oh my god,'” he said. “I noticed an entire van flipped over.”

In the video, Watson and other workers can be heard shouting at people to get inside the store.

“I wasn’t scared,” Watson said. “I wanted people safe.”

His video has since been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media and shared by news outlets across the country.

Watson’s coworker, James Hester, was by his side as it all unfolded, also helping to corral people into the store.

“First time in my life I’ve seen a twister in person,” Hester said. “It’s complete different than on television.”

KXAN also spoke with the Gerry Moreno, the store manager, who is just two months into his assignment at this location.

With debris and mangled shopping carts littering his parking lot Tuesday afternoon, Moreno said he was proud no one was hurt and proud of his team.

“It became really hectic, but thankfully we had a lot of people here who stepped up to the challenge,” he said.

Moreno added he expected cleanup to be wrapped up by late Tuesday night, though the store would be short on shopping carts for a bit, after losing about 100 of them to the tornado.