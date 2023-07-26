GEORGETOWN (KXAN) – Williamson County authorities said Tuesday a sample of mosquitoes collected in the Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District tested positive for West Nile virus.

This marks the eighth reported West Nile virus positive trap in the county in 2023, according to the Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD). It said no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Williamson County so far.

WCCHD said the positive sample was collected from a trap site near Cat Hollow Park near Liberty Walk Drive and O’Connor Drive on July 20. The district said it was indicated in lab results received on Tuesday from the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin.

WCCHD said the trap is part of the enhanced mosquito surveillance occurring in the Brushy Creek MUD. This is the third week in a row that a trap has tested positive in that area.

Symptoms of infection may include fever, headache, and body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body, and swollen lymph nodes, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Those ages 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and in rare cases, death.

Mosquitoes breed in standing water, needing as little as one teaspoon, WCCHD warned. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

WCCHD encourages residents in affected areas to be a part of the solution by eliminating insect breeding areas and larvae before they develop into adult, flying mosquitoes. Standing water can be treated with EPA-approved larvicides that are available for retail purchase, according to WCCHD.

Larvicides are products used to kill immature mosquitoes before they become adults. Larvicides are applied directly to water sources that hold mosquito eggs, larvae, or pupae. When used consistently, larvicides can help reduce the overall mosquito burden by limiting the number of mosquitoes that are produced, according to the CDC.