Ecstasy pill found wrapped in boy's Sonic burger in Taylor Video

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — An illegal drug served in a fast food burger led to the arrest of three Sonic employees in Taylor.

The Taylor Police Department reported that a family went to the Sonic Drive-in Thursday night and ordered some food. When they got their order, police said the family's 11-year-old daughter unwrapped her four-year-old brother's burger and found a pill in the wrapping.

Police say the girl initially mistook the pill for candy, but her parents suspected something worse. The family then drove to the Taylor police station, where officers said a field test determined the pill was ecstasy.

"[The girl] actually asked her parents, 'Is this candy?'" Police Chief Henry Fluck said. "Of course when they came to the police department, they were very upset, and we understand why."

Police went to the restaurant to investigate and ended up arresting three Sonic employees.

Officers took the restaurant's manager, Tanisha Dancer, into custody for a felony theft warrant from Guadalupe County. When she got to the Williamson County Jail, police said a female correctional officer searched Dancer and found three ecstasy pills hidden in her clothing.

Police said they found another Sonic employee, Jose Molina, in possession of marijuana. Police also arrested Jonathan Roberson on four outstanding warrants from Travis and Brown Counties, which included theft by check, driving with an invalid license and bond forfeiture.

Taylor police said they notified the Texas Department of Health, the restaurant's local owner and corporate Sonic. Police said the Sonic director of operations told them that they have now fired Dancer.

Police told KXAN they do not believe there is a health or safety risk to Sonic customers since they made these arrests.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

