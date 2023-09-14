CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Strong winds, rain, and hail ripped shingles off roofs, knocked down a gazebo, and littered debris near homes off Bagdad Road and Brashear Lane.

The City of Cedar Park said the storm hit around 6 a.m. and is suspected to have been a microburst, not a tornado, but the National Weather Service will make an official ruling in the coming days.

The city said emergency managers are assessing damage now, and that no injuries have been reported. One gazebo at an HOA park was flattened by the storm and multiple private properties were damaged, according to the city.

Carrie Johannsen lives on Sebina Drive and said she woke up to the sounds of the storm around 5 a.m. She said winds were howling and hail was pounding down on top of the home.

Johannsen said she looked out the window for early signs of damage and found her backyard had been torn apart.

“There was a lot of noise, we looked outside and saw there were no more fences. Our shed was gone and roof damage. The big important thing is that everyone is ok. We are all ok and no one lost a house,” Johannsen said.