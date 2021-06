A dump truck rolled over on the I-35 frontage road in Round Rock June 16, 2021 (Round Rock Police Department Photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The southbound frontage road of Interstate 35 is shut down in Round Rock after a dump truck rolled over, police say.

The crash happened at Farm to Market Road 1431/University Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. As of just before 1 p.m., Round Rock police said the road was still shut down and tow trucks were in the area.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt. Drivers should avoid the area, police said.