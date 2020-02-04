Driver veered into oncoming traffic in fatal SH 195 crash, DPS reports

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Three people killed in a Williamson County crash over the weekend have been identified, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS reports a Ford Mustang with three people inside was traveling southbound on SH 195 when it left the roadway, crossed over a grassy median and into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons Saturday. The Mustang hit a Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound on the highway.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Hyundai, 45-year-old Monchai Chatsuwan, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mustang, 21-year-old Anthony Nevelle Peaks Jr., and a passenger in the back seat, 19-year-old Eric Christopher Hogan, were also pronounced dead on scene, DPS reports.

An 18-year-old man riding in the Ford was taken to Seton Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

The crash happened one mile west of Georgetown on State Highway 195 and Bonnet Lane around 7 p.m. Saturday.

No charges have be filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and all contributing factors are currently unknown. The crash report can be obtained at Texas.gov once the investigation is completed.