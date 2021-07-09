Driver rams Round Rock 7-Eleven store with SUV in Friday morning burglary

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are looking for someone who drove a vehicle through the front door of a convenience store Friday morning.
RRPD said the suspect rammed the 7-Eleven store with a Toyota Sequoia, model year 2001 or 2002, and it’s missing the front bumper as a result of the incident. RRPD said after the driver busted through the door, they burglarized the store located at 2801 La Frontera Blvd.
RRPD says if anyone has information on what happened, they should call them at 512-218-5500.