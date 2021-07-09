Driver rams Round Rock 7-Eleven store with SUV in Friday morning burglary

Williamson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Round Rock police say someone rammed into a 7-Eleven store with an SUV on Friday morning in a burglary. (Round Rock police photo)

Round Rock police say someone rammed into a 7-Eleven store with an SUV on Friday morning in a burglary. (Round Rock police photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are looking for someone who drove a vehicle through the front door of a convenience store Friday morning.

RRPD said the suspect rammed the 7-Eleven store with a Toyota Sequoia, model year 2001 or 2002, and it’s missing the front bumper as a result of the incident. RRPD said after the driver busted through the door, they burglarized the store located at 2801 La Frontera Blvd.

RRPD says if anyone has information on what happened, they should call them at 512-218-5500.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss