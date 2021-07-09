Driver rams Round Rock 7-Eleven store with SUV in Friday morning burglary

Round Rock police say someone rammed into a 7-Eleven store with an SUV on Friday morning in a burglary. (Round Rock police photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are looking for someone who drove a vehicle through the front door of a convenience store Friday morning.

RRPD said the suspect rammed the 7-Eleven store with a Toyota Sequoia, model year 2001 or 2002, and it’s missing the front bumper as a result of the incident. RRPD said after the driver busted through the door, they burglarized the store located at 2801 La Frontera Blvd.

Have you seen a gray SUV with significant front end damage today? This morning, the SUV drove into a convenience store at 2801 La Frontera Blvd and the driver burglarized the store. The SUV, now missing its front bumper, appears to be a 2001-2002 Toyota Sequoia. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/kQYoYkkNfl — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) July 9, 2021

RRPD says if anyone has information on what happened, they should call them at 512-218-5500.