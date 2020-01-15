Driver gets away from deputies after early morning car chase in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit around 3 a.m. Wednesday, and the suspect car is still at large, they say.

Sheriff Robert Chody tells KXAN the pursuit started west of I-35 and that the car hit a tree and continued driving through the green belt and along the railroad tracks near Duval Road, where the Austin Police jurisdiction begins.

Deputies say they lost the vehicle near San Marin Apartments at 3625 Duval Road in northwest Austin.

Deputies say there could be front-end damage to the car. It’s a green convertible Chevrolet Camaro, possibly a late ’90s or early 2000s model.

If anyone sees the car or knows of its whereabouts, call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 512-943-1300.