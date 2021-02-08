Driver dies after truck strikes concrete pillar on 183A tollway in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A driver died after his truck struck a concrete pillar on the U.S. Highway 183A toll road in Cedar Park.

Police said the single-vehicle wreck happened Feb. 5 at about 7:30 a.m. near the 6200 block of the highway.

Police said John Alphones Brommel, 59, died after being taken to the hospital. Officers reported his Chevy Silverado truck left the road and crashed.

The Cedar Park Police Department’s traffic division is investigating what factors may have contributed to the crash. Leander police also assisted with the wreck.

Police noted this is Cedar Park’s first fatality from a traffic incident this year.

