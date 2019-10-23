Driver caught speeding at 127 mph had meth in the car, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says

by: Harley Tamplin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A driver has been arrested after a car was caught speeding at 127 mph and meth was found inside it, deputies from Williamson County said.

According to Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was traveling at 127 mph in a 75 mph zone.

It was also weaving between traffic, causing a danger to other road users, the sheriff’s office said.

When the car was pulled over, deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found methamphetamine.

The driver has been charged with reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance. KXAN has reached out to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office about the person’s identity and the arrest.

