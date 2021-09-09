Suspect in custody after chase, locking themselves in car on SH 45 in Round Rock

Williamson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A suspect is in custody after what police said was a situation where a driver locked themselves into a car and refused to come out Thursday, shutting down traffic both ways on State Highway 45.

Police from Cedar Park and Round Rock tweeted information about the police activity, and Cedar Park police said the suspect came out and was caught at 12:13 p.m.

RRPD said the driver locked themselves in the car following a chase initiated by Cedar Park police. Both directions of SH 45 between Pearson Ranch Road and McNeil Road closed due to the police activity. That’s near where the MoPac Expressway merges into SH 45 in the Round Rock area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss