DPS, TABC investigating 6 suspected illegal gambling locations in Central Texas

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Six locations in Central Texas suspected of hosting illegal gambling were investigated Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said its Criminal Intelligence Division and troopers, along with the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission conducted search warrant investigations. It did not specify which locations it targeted but said it was looking for gambling machines and other paraphernalia.

DPS did not specify where these investigations are taking place, but KXAN found DPS vehicles stationed outside two Pflugerville bars Friday Afternoon.

Marshall’s Tavern at 113 E Pecan St. and Edge of Town Saloon at 15601 Vision Drive both have DPS vehicles outside. The Edge of Town Saloon is also roped off with crime scene tape.

“No charges have be filed at this time,” DPS said. “The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time as not to jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.”