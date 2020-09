WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A two-vehicle crash in Williamson County turned fatal on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from WCSO Sheriff Robert Chody.

The crash happened at FM 971 at North Town Mills Road in Weir, which is northeast of Georgetown, Chody reports.

Williamson County deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety are on the scene as DPS investigates the fatality collision. FM 971 will be closed in both directions for several hours.