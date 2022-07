FLORENCE, Texas (KXAN) — The Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash on Texas SH 195 southeast of Florence.

DPS says the crash happened Friday morning around 2:20 a.m. on Texas 195 near County Road 240 in Williamson County.

DPS says a driver hit a disabled vehicle that was parked alongside the highway and then left the crash site.

According to DPS, Williamson County deputies later found the driver.