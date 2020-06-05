Downtown Round Rock bars confirm a COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local restaurant and some bars are closing because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Hula Hut in Austin says two of its employees have COVID-19.

The restaurant says its consistently followed CDC guidelines — employees have been wearing masks, gloves and taking temperatures.

A coronavirus case is also linked to a few bars in downtown Round Rock.

The Alcove Cantina, The Flats, and The Rock Sports Bar are all temporarily closing to be cleaned and sanitized.

A spokesperson for the bars did not say where the case originated… or if an employee or customer tested positive.

But all employees will be tested.