Doorbell camera catches 4 suspects rob Hutto man at gunpoint

A doorbell camera captured video of three robbery suspects in Hutto (Hutto Police Photo)

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) -- A man's doorbell camera caught the moment that four armed suspects ran up behind him and stole his vehicle in Hutto.

The Hutto Police Department said this aggravated robbery happened early Thursday morning in the Legends of Hutto subdivision.

According to a Facebook post with the suspects' pictures, police said a man got home around 2 a.m. when he noticed two other vehicles pull up in front of his house. Police said four men carrying handguns approached the victim at his porch, which is when the doorbell camera caught three of their faces.

It appears one of the suspects is wearing a police badge hanging around his neck.

Police said the suspects stole the victim's car, which was later found in Austin. No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspects to contact Det. Michael Moehrig at 512-759-5978.

Investigators would also like neighbors to check their own surveillance footage and report if their cameras caught anything suspicious Thursday morning.

