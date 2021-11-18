Dogs killed in Ponderosa Pet Resort fire remembered at vigil 2 months later

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Pet owners who lost their dogs after they were killed in a fire honored their memory.

It’s been two months since 75 dogs were killed when a fire started at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown. A vigil for those dogs was held Thursday night.

The woman who organized the event did not lose her dog in the fire but took her pet there for daycare Monday to Friday for three years.

“It’s important to me, because this should never have happened, and if we don’t let the memory die, we hopefully can prevent it from happening again,” explained Mindy House.

More than a dozen pet owners are suing the kennel which didn’t have a kennel permit. They’re seeking a million dollars in damages.