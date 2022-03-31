GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Someone took a dog from a home in Georgetown, and county deputies need help finding the person who did it.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said on March 21, a person driving a blue or dark silver SUV grabbed a 3-month-old Australian Shepherd named Max from a home on East State Highway 29. Deputies say the car is similar to the following makes and models:

1997-2006 Honda CRV

2000-2008 Mazda Tribute

2001-2007 Ford Escape

A 3-month-old Australian Shepherd was taken from a Georgetown home, and county deputies are trying to find who took the dog. (Williamson County Sheriff’s Office photo)

WCSO said it was notified about the stolen dog on March 24.

If you’ve seen Max or recognize the car that was seen when he was taken, call the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867 or submit a tip online at www.wilcocrimetips.org. Anyone with relevant information that leads to an arrest could receive reward money.