Did you hear an explosion in Georgetown? Here’s what caused it

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — If you were in the area of Barcus Drive near Southwestern Boulevard in Georgetown Wednesday afternoon, you may have heard an explosion.

The Georgetown Police Department said it’s because a bomb squad had to safely detonate a suspicious device a homeowner found in their yard.

The incident took place in the 1600 block of Barcus Drive, according to police. Officers found the device, and the department asked for help from the Austin Police Bomb Squad and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

After examining the device, Georgetown PD said a decision was made to safely detonate it near where it was found. Police reassured people who were in the area at the time that the explosion they heard came from this device, and everything is OK.

Georgetown PD said it’s working with ATF to investigate where the device came from.