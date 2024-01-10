WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The son of retired Williamson County District Judge Alfred “Burt” Carnes and his wife, Susan, allegedly admitted to shooting both with a shotgun on Monday night, according to an affidavit filed by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office detective Peter Parks.

Seth B. Carnes, 45, was charged with one felony count of capital murder of multiple persons, according to court records.

According to an affidavit, WCSO deputies arrived at the scene on County Road 317 around 11:40 p.m. Monday, responding to a reported shooting. When they arrived, Seth allegedly left the residence with a coffee mug in one hand and his other hand up in the air.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scene in the 300 block of County Road 317 after two people were killed in a shooting. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Two deputies took Seth into custody at the scene. The detective wrotes that while being detained, Seth told the deputies “that he had killed his mother and father.”

Deputies entered the home and located the victims; Alfred next to a recliner and Susan in the bedroom. Parks was then called to the scene.

Seth Bryan Carnes mugshot (Courtesy Williamson County)

Parks described Alfred as having sustained “obvious injuries consistent with a shotgun wound.” He noted that EMS had attempted life-saving measures on both Alfred and Susan.

“During the interview, I asked Seth Carnes to tell me about what happened, and he stated that he didn’t really know, but that he knew he shot his mother and father. He further stated that he used a Remington 870 shotgun that was previously located next to his nightstand,” Parks writes.

The WCSO said in a press release Tuesday that the incident escalated from a “disagreement.”

“Seth Carnes advised that he believed that his mother was trying to put a sleeping pill in his mouth, and he did not want to take it. I asked Seth if there was any other reason as to why he shot his mother other than the sleeping pill and he stated, ‘That’s it,'” Parks said. “l asked if there was a reason that he shot his father and he said, ‘I’ve just been looking for something and figured l would finish the job.'”

As of last check, online records did not list an attorney for Seth Carnes, but when that information becomes available, KXAN will reach out for a statement.