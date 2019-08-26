Deputies respond to false ‘swatting’ report in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department has issued an all clear after someone falsely called 911 on a person living in the Terevista community, a technique known as “swatting.”

Around 5 p.m. Sheriff Robert Chody reported a large police presence in the 1100 block of Hidden View Place and asked people to stay indoors. They had received a call “that a subject had caused serious harm of [sic] an individual at this location.”

However, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office issued an all-clear less than 30 minutes later.

“Also known as SWATTING,” Sheriff Chody tweeted. “No known threat to the public.”

KXAN has reached out to law enforcement for information related to the motivation behind the 911 call. Swatting is an internet phenomenon when people call law enforcement and falsely report crimes to get officials to show up at someone else’s door.

The Wichita Falls police department, which dealt with a fatal swatting incident in December 2017, recently rolled out an alert system to flag swatting calls.