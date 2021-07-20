Deputies, first responders mourn death of Williamson County lieutenant

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the death of a lieutenant.

Lt. James Giles died Monday morning, according to social media posts from the law enforcement agency.

A post on Facebook read, “Lt. Giles was a seasoned public safety veteran and Marine that served his country and the WCSO with a selfless heart for many years.”

The sheriff’s office asked for people to keep Giles’ loved ones in their prayers.

“This will be a tough hit to the agency as Lt. Giles was a highly respected employee, peer, friend, leader, and mentor to many,” the Facebook post stated.

The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management posted on Twitter that Giles “served his country and Williamson County with a selfless heart for many years.” Other first responders and law enforcement organizations in the county posted remembrances about Giles and extended condolences to his family members and colleagues.

The sheriff’s office shared it will release information about funeral arrangements and service details soon.

No cause of death for Giles is immediately known.