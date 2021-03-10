Dell Diamond in Round Rock will become vaccination site with capacity to give 2,000 shots daily

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Home run! Beginning Friday, March 12, the Dell Diamond sports complex in Round Rock will become a COVID-19 vaccination site, with the ability to administer 2,000 vaccines per day.

Appointments will be required for vaccinations and are currently only available to residents on the registered waitlist in Williamson County. This includes frontline workers, long-term care residents, educators, residents age 65 and older, and residents age 16 and older with health issues.

The new site’s creation — which will be housed in the complex’s northwest parking lot — is through a partnership with Round Rock Express, Williamson County and public health services startup Curative, who will be providing staffing and vaccine delivery.

“We are honored to play a role in helping Central Texans receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said. “This collaborative effort will vaccinate thousands of residents a day and help put us on a track back to normalcy.”

For more information on waitlist registration, visit wilco.org/coronavirus or curative.com.