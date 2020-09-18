Dell Diamond holding Movie Night at the Ballpark on Saturday

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Even without Minor League Baseball this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dell Diamond is still providing fun for the whole family.

The home of the Round Round Express will show the movie Trolls World Tour at 7 p.m. Saturday on its center field video board, and folks can enjoy a socially-distanced movie night on the ballpark’s 11-acre footprint.

Stadium capacity is capped at 25% and face masks are required when entering and moving about the park. When guests are seated in their ticketed pods, they can remove their masks, event organizers said.

Each pod is marked off on the field and is 7 feet-by-7 feet. Four people can be in the same pod at once, and the pod will have an additional 7-foot buffer area surrounding it.

The gates open at 6 p.m., and tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and under. Children age 12 and under will also receive a free hot dog and soda upon entry, and children 2 and under are free with a paid adult.