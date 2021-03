ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A deadly, multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 35 in Round Rock closed the southbound lanes of the freeway Thursday morning.

Round Rock police say at least one person died in the crash north of the Round Rock Avenue bridge, and traffic is detouring to McNeil Drive.

Southbound IH35 is shut down north of the Round Rock Ave bridge for a multi-vehicle collision in which a fatality has occurred. Traffic is diverting to McNeil. — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) March 18, 2021

Please avoid the area if you can during your Thursday morning commute. We are working to get more information on the incident, and we will update this story once know more.