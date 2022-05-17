HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Three people died Friday night after a collision between a pickup truck and a semi-trailer carrying fuel.

The City of Hutto said the crash occurred just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of FM 1660 at Chandler Road.

When officers arrived, they determined a pickup truck and a semi-trailer truck with a fuel container were involved in the crash. The fuel had spilled onto the roadway as a result, the City of Hutto said.

Three people died, and another four people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the city.

The Georgetown Independent School District confirmed to KXAN Monday the accident involved both current and former grads of the district.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Hutto Fire Rescue, Williamson County EMS and Round Rock Fire Department all helped with the fuel spill.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.