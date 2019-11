WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to a deadly crash in northern Williamson County Wednesday morning that shut down State Highway 195 in both directions.

According to a tweet from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of SH 195 and County Road 241 in Florence.

Traffic is being diverted onto County Road 245. Major delays are expected in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.