Dead bat tests positive for rabies in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A dead bat found near Brushy Creek Road in Cedar Park tested positive for rabies, the Cedar Park Police Department said Tuesday.

The bat was found along Lynwood Trail, according to police. While it’s unknown how long the bat was in that area, the positive results for rabies came back June 5 from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Police said there’s “no known direct human or animal contact” with the bat. However, officers would like to remind people to never touch stray or unknown animals and wildlife and to make sure pets have updated rabies vaccinations.

If you think you, your pets or anyone you know has come into contact with a dead bat or other animal suspected of carrying rabies, call the Animal Control department immediately at 512-260-4622.