Dead bat found in Cedar Park tests positive for rabies

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — Cedar Park police are offering tips for pet owners after a dead bat tested positive for rabies.

Cedar Park PD says the dead bat was found in the area of 715 Discovery Business Park. The bat tested positive for rabies on Dec. 18.

As of Saturday, the police department says there was no known direct human or animal contact with the bat. It’s unclear how long the bat was in the area it was found in.

Cedar Park PD advises pet owners to make sure their pet’s rabies vaccines are up to date and to contact Animal Control immediately if you believe you or your pets have come in contact with a rabies positive animal.

Rabies is a deadly virus that can spread to people from the saliva of infected animals, causing fever, vomiting, muscle weakness, drooling and convulsions.

Please contact the Cedar Park Animal Control Unit at (512) 260-4622 or the Texas Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control Program at (254) 778-6744 with any questions.