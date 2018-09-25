Damage to parks, cleanup underway after San Gabriel River flooding

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flooding in the South San Gabriel River over Blue Hole Park on Sept. 22, 2018 (Courtesy Alex Sanders)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flooding in the South San Gabriel River over Blue Hole Park on Sept. 22, 2018 (Courtesy Alex Sanders)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Heavy rains brought flooding to Georgetown over the weekend, and that flooding damaged areas in Georgetown near the South San Gabriel River, officials said Tuesday morning after surveying the area.

On Monday, crews were at San Gabriel Park and Blue Hole Park cleaning up debris from the parks and hike and bike trails. Both parks reopened over the weekend. Sections of a pedestrian crossing near the North and South river forks' confluence were torn apart by flooding, according to Ken Hutchinson with the City of Georgetown.

"Needless to say, it will take some time to repair the crossing," Hutchinson said. "Until then, this crossing is unavailable. " Another pedestrian crossing near the College Street Bridge wasn't damaged.

Other damage includes limestone blocks of a San Gabriel Park retaining wall that floodwaters pushed over, and railings and a retaining wall at Blue Hole Park.

No houses flooded over the weekend, but an RV park near the river did, forcing dozens of people to evacuate.