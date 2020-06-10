Current COVID-19 restrictions force cancellation of 2020 Taylor Rodeo

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Taylor Rodeo Association says it has canceled the 2020 Taylor Rodeo due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rodeo was supposed to take place July 17-18 at the Williamson County Expo Center. This is the first time in the rodeo’s 70-year history that it has been canceled.

The association says potential crowd size restrictions would not allow for enough attendees to cover the cost of the event.

“The uncertainties caused by the current pandemic simply make it impossible for us to plan a successful event,” John Carter, the immediate past president for the nonprofit organization, said. “While we will all miss the color and excitement of the 2020 Rodeo, the health and welfare of our fellow Texans is our primary concern. We don’t want anything to happen to our many loyal Rodeo fans.”

The rodeo is a “major source of income” that allows the association to “pursue charitable and community activities through the year,” Carter said in a statement.