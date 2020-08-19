Crews working to extinguish wildfire near Coupland in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County deputies helped firefighters evacuate about six homes because of a grass fire burning in the county Wednesday.

According to county officials, the fire is located off County Road 462 near Coupland. The call about the fire came in at about 3:15 p.m.

The fire grew to about two acres in size. About half a dozen homes were evacuated, but no structures are on fire. There have been no injuries reported either.

As of 5 p.m., the fire was contained. Officials say they are currently working on putting it out completely.

The responding agencies include the Coupland Volunteer Fire Department, Hutto Fire & Rescue, City of Taylor Fire Department & Taylor Volunteer Fire Department, Weir Volunteer Fire Department, Thrall Volunteer Fire Department, Round Rock Fire Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County Fire Marshal Office and the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.