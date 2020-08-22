Several fires reported in central Texas Saturday, amid morning storms

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Several fires were reported across central Texas on Saturday morning, as storms moved over the area.

A home in Hutto is believed to have caught fire after being struck by lightning, the Hutto Fire Department Fire Marshall Eric Woods said on Saturday morning. Neighbors and the homeowner reportedly heard a “loud boom” just minutes before the back of the home caught fire.

Hutto Fire says everyone was able to get out safely — homeowners and neighbors — after crews evacuated the vicinity. No injuries were reported.

Woods said the Round Rock Fire Department were unable to assist as they were dealing with two house fires at the time.

These fires happened in Porano Circle and Wilderness Way, the City of Round Rock told KXAN.

Meanwhile, a KXAN viewer sent us this video of a house fire in the Westwind subdivision in Elgin.

Residents should expect a heavy fire department and deputies presence in these areas.

Hutto Fire says that it’s “unusual” that this amount of house fires would occur during storms, but Woods said the amount of lightning Saturday morning was “excessive,” saying Williamson County was “blanketed” with lightning strikes.

KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.