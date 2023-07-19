WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials are responding to a large outdoor fire between Georgetown and Jarrell in Williamson County Wednesday, the Williamson County Director of Communications confirmed to KXAN.

Texas A&M Forest Service said it is responding for assistance on the estimated 100-acre fire. The forest service said it is 10% contained.

The fire is in an area of Cobb Creek Road.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officials said no one had been evacuated at this time.

Fire crews responded to a large outdoor fire between Georgetown and Jarrell in Williamson County July 19, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

The Jarrell Fire Department was leading the response, according to Williamson County.

