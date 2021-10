WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Crews are responding to a gas leak Thursday evening in the area of Sage Grouse Drive and Amberglen Boulevard off West Parmer Lane.

Williamson County’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted about the leak around 7:50 p.m., asking drivers to avoid the area of RM 620.

Attention WilCo Residents: Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak near the area of RM 620, Amberglen and Sage Grouse. Please avoid the area. — Preparing WilCo (@PreparingWilCo) October 29, 2021

