JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — A crash involving 18-wheelers shut down both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in northern Williamson County early Thursday morning, and it could be blocked for hours.

A Texas Department of Transportation tweet at 2:32 a.m. said lanes are closed near Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said both northbound and southbound traffic are being diverted off the interstate around mile markers 270-271.

The sheriff’s office said per TxDOT the interstate will be closed for “several hours” to fix damage to the roadway.

A KXAN photojournalist at the scene said northbound traffic was being diverted off at exit 274 which is the C. Bud Stockton Loop exit. The photojournalist said a semi-truck was on the northbound side of the interstate.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told KXAN it had no information on the crash.