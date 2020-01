ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man was bitten by a coyote in the Teravista neighborhood in Round Rock Wednesday morning, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Animal Control Officers responded to the area around 11 a.m.

WCSO confirms the man is all right but warned neighbors to be on the lookout.

“Please, if you see a coyote, DO NOT approach it,” it tweeted.