COVID-19 vaccine registration help sites available in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — About 10% of Williamson County has been fully vaccinated, and that number will continue to grow as the county gets more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But county officials know not everyone has access, and that’s why they have set up six vaccine registration technical assistance centers around the county to allow people to get the help they need.

From helping upload documents to making sure people understand the forms they have to fill out, this is an in-person sign-up so any and all questions can be addressed with someone who knows what is going on.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for anyone that wants to get the vaccine so that includes getting them signed up after they get the invite to get their vaccine or simply getting on the waitlist,” said Rachel Arnold with Williamson County.

Vaccine registration technology assistance centers are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

St. Richard’s Episcopal Church, located at 1420 E. Palm Valley Blvd in Round Rock, open Tuesdays.

First United Methodist Church Georgetown (McKinney Christian Ministry Center), located at 1205 Ash St. in Georgetown, open Wednesdays.

Northpoint Church, located at 1320 Arrow Point Drive, UNIT 201 in Cedar Park, open Thursdays.

Hill Country Bible Church, 3300 Little Elm Trail, Gym Building in Cedar Park, open Fridays.

First Baptist Taylor, 2500 Mallard Lane in Taylor, open Thursdays.

The Oaks in Sun City, 301 Del Webb Boulevard in Georgetown, open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

The vaccine distribution site at the Taylor Public Health Center was forced to close early Monday morning because they ran out of doses.

The vaccine site is only serving qualifying residents in Phases 1A, 1B, 1C and school staff. Appointments can be made online.