COVID-19 patient celebrates Mother’s Day after release from St. David’s Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A woman in Georgetown received the perfect Mother’s Day present — even if it was a day early.

The woman was reunited with her family on Saturday after recovering from a long battle with the coronavirus. The woman, a retired teacher who lives in Sun City, Texas with her husband of 17 years, had been in the hospital with COVID-19 since March 23, enduring 10 days on a ventilator.

A video captured the recovery celebration between the St. David’s Georgetown Hospital patient and her family. The woman has a daughter and two grandchildren in Austin. Her son was able to travel from California and surprise her as she left the hospital, as well.

